Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) rose 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 56,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,042,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $888.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -0.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CV Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
