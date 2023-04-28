Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) rose 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 56,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,042,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $888.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 248.85% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $899.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CV Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

Featured Articles

