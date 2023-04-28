Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up to $8.46

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.78. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 5,126,718 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMF. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $8,137,000. TPB Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $4,414,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,406,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 1,049.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 385,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 352,188 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 768.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 327,223 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

