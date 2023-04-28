Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.20

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and traded as high as $43.03. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $42.80, with a volume of 1,239,578 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $319.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNUG. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2,253.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

