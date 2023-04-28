Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 19,749,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 41,484,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 504.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after buying an additional 1,363,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 86,334 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $2,988,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 143,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 67,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

