DMG Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

DMG Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of DMG Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGIB. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $195,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.42. 464,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,072. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.