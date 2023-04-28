DMG Group LLC Boosts Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

DMG Group LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PARA shares. Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PARA stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,465,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,760,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

