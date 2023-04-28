DMG Group LLC Buys 1,673 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DMG Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of DMG Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1 %

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

PFE traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $38.78. 5,418,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,254,320. The company has a market cap of $218.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

