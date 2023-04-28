DMG Group LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DMG Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $8.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $671.33. The company had a trading volume of 164,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,419. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $668.29 and a 200 day moving average of $689.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,563 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,221. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

