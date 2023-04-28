DMG Group LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DMG Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.72. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.