DMG Group LLC Sells 751 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

DMG Group LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of DMG Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.23. 1,441,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,572. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

