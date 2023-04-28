DMG Group LLC Takes $468,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

DMG Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,901,000 after acquiring an additional 511,524 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,324,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 877,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,078,000 after buying an additional 76,239 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

STIP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.11. 274,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,169. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.68. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $104.73.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.