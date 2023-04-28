Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,591 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $164,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE DLB traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.70. 64,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,089. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $334.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. Research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,478. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,313 shares of company stock worth $15,046,595. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

