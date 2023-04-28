Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Trading Down 0.3%

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.50. 8,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 25,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Dominari Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominari

In related news, CEO Anthony Hayes purchased 30,000 shares of Dominari stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

