Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of DPZ traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.32. The company had a trading volume of 505,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,940. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $291.00 and a 52 week high of $426.44.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.31.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
