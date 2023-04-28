Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.73.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $317.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $291.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

