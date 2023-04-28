Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.73.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
NYSE DPZ opened at $317.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $291.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- Daqo New Energy Is a Budding Chinese Value Play
- Intel Is The Value Play Only Few Can See
- Southwest Airlines Flight Double-Digit Profits Boarding Now
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.