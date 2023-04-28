Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Insider Buys £99,166.48 in Stock

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Rating) insider Simon Mackenzie Smith acquired 81,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £99,166.48 ($123,849.73).

Dowlais Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of LON:DWL opened at GBX 130 ($1.62) on Friday. Dowlais Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 146 ($1.82).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.