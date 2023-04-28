Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Stock Price Up 2%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €49.45 ($54.94) and last traded at €49.15 ($54.61). Approximately 27,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.20 ($53.56).

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRW3 has been the topic of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €44.10 ($49.00) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is €42.39 and its 200 day moving average is €42.06. The company has a market cap of $422.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.18.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

