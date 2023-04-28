DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues Earnings Results

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. DTE Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $6.09-6.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.09-$6.40 EPS.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.55. 463,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,080. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 773.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

