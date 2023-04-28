Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.
Dynacor Group Stock Performance
Shares of DNG stock opened at C$3.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.90. Dynacor Group has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$3.30. The stock has a market cap of C$116.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.50.
About Dynacor Group
