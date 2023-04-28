E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Trading Up 0.7%

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$914.99 and last traded at C$914.99. Approximately 171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$909.00.

E-L Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$911.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$898.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

E-L Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $3.75 per share. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from E-L Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -28.06%.

E-L Financial Company Profile

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

Further Reading

