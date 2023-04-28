e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.45

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.45 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.42 ($0.14), with a volume of 442449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

e-therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.51 million, a P/E ratio of -570.75 and a beta of 0.51.

About e-therapeutics

(Get Rating)

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

