Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
NASDAQ EGRX opened at $27.94 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $365.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.
