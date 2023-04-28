Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $27.94 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $365.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,914 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

