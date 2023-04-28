EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.31. 593,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,117. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

