EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 950 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after purchasing an additional 809,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 667,905 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 450,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.50.

Shares of NVO traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.20. 305,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.68 and a 200-day moving average of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97. The firm has a market cap of $378.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

