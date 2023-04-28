EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.5% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $75.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,263,961. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.17.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

