EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of NYSE PFE remained flat at $38.74 during trading hours on Friday. 3,711,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,229,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $218.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

