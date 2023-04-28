EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.10. 713,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,155. The company has a market cap of $280.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.82.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.