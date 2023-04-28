EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $6.28 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises approximately 1.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.0 %

WPM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 520,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,150. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

