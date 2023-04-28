EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ingredion by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.62. 38,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,152. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $106.98.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

