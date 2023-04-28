EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,054.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 199,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.54. 21,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,472. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $204.66. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 90.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $353.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

