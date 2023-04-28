EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Raises Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Hologic by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 771,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after buying an additional 181,509 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Stock Up 0.5 %

Hologic stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.10. 128,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.23.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

