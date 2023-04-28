EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Reduces Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC owned 0.07% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLNE. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Insider Transactions at Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $32,108.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 624,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,166.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. 279,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,776. The firm has a market cap of $927.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.