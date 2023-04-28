EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 3,615 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,707 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,878,000 after acquiring an additional 24,714 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.28. 1,585,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,502. The company has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.72. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $113.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.