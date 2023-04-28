Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

NYSE ESTE opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $494.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 243.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert John Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 811,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at $244,180,000. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,909,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,262,000 after buying an additional 1,700,249 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,570,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,805,000 after purchasing an additional 361,820 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

