East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East Resources Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERES. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 281,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 64,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 3,108.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 646,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 23,348 shares during the period.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ERES remained flat at $10.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,484. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

