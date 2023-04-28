Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 1,325.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.08. 87,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,727. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

