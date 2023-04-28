EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Director Sells $104,255.58 in Stock

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE EGP traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.56. 361,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,269. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $204.45.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.70.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

