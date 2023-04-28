EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Director Sells $104,255.58 in Stock

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE EGP traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.56. 361,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,269. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $204.45.
EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.70.
About EastGroup Properties
EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.
