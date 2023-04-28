EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.49-$7.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average of $158.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $204.45.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.