Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,331 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.7 %

EMN stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $112.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.42.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

