Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.27-$9.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EMN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.42. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

