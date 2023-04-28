easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.12) to GBX 580 ($7.24) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 580 ($7.24) to GBX 610 ($7.62) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of easyJet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $517.50.

easyJet Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. easyJet has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

