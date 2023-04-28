Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $167.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.91. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

