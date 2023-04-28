Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the March 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXG opened at $7.75 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0553 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.