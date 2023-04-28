Efforce (WOZX) Price Tops $0.0250

Efforce (WOZX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Efforce has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $13.20 million and approximately $283,823.70 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.

Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

Buying and Selling Efforce

