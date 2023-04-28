Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.63

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 1013731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.
The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
