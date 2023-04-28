Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.86 and last traded at C$15.81. Approximately 467,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 473,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.21.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$334.27 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 40.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.3429723 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

