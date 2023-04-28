Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. 1,139,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,114. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

See Also

