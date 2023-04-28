Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.65-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.20 billion-$31.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.64 billion. Eli Lilly and also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.65-8.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 3.7 %

LLY traded up $14.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $390.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,963,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.36. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $283.00 and a 52 week high of $398.53.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

