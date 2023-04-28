Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Short Interest Update

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, a growth of 320.8% from the March 31st total of 49,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 238,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) by 238.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ELOX stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.21. 41,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,344. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.97) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.