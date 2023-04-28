Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the March 31st total of 341,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS BABYF remained flat at $0.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,983. Else Nutrition has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 80.11% and a negative net margin of 206.82%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

